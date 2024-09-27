Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Drops By 95.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 9.6 %

OTCMKTS AHCHY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,818. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

