Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Expands By 278.6%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Shares of Biofrontera stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 266,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,937. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 837.97%. Research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.
