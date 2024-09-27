Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Grows By 262.7%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.89. 21,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,361. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.94.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 10.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.