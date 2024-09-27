Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Grows By 262.7%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.89. 21,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,361. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.94.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 10.9%.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
