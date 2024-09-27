Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Grows By 841.5%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 841.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Conifer Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.63. Conifer has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 524.00% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

