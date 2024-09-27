Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rises By 378.4%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, an increase of 378.4% from the August 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

CBAOF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

