Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rises By 378.4%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, an increase of 378.4% from the August 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
CBAOF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190. FIBRA Terrafina has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.
About FIBRA Terrafina
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Terrafina
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.