Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rises By 297.3%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 297.3% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 1,081,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,302. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

