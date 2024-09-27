Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Decreases By 90.7%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KTTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 649,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,684. Pasithea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

