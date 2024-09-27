Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Decreases By 88.0%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,927,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal Solar Stock Performance
Shares of PSWW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 67,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,387. Principal Solar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Principal Solar
