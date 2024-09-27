Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Decreases By 96.7%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $894,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.63). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.43% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

