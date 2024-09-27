Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Declines By 96.6%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Price Performance

Shares of Vaso stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

