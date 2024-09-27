Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Drops By 97.4%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vivos Stock Performance
Shares of RDGL stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
Vivos Company Profile
