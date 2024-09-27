SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SITC International Trading Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS SITIY traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $28.00. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. SITC International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

