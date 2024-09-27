Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 30th

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNSC stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

Get Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.