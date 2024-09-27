SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 577.9% in September

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 577.9% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMC Stock Performance

SMCAY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 186,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. SMC has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

