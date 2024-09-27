So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International makes up about 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.75% of So-Young International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Stock Up 8.4 %

SY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 350,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,774. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.90. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Featured Articles

