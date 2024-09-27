Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

