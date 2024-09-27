Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.