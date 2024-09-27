Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires £37,800 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £37,800 ($50,615.96).

Speedy Hire Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £167.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,620.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.91. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

