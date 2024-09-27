Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires £37,800 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £37,800 ($50,615.96).
Speedy Hire Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £167.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,620.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.91. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.
About Speedy Hire
