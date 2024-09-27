Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPXSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
