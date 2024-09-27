Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPXSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

