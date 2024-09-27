SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Declares Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:SRHR)

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SRHR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $61.73. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92.

About SRH REIT Covered Call ETF

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

