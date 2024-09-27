Stifel Canada Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ATS Co. (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million.

ATS has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.35. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.47 and a 1 year high of C$60.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.56.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.