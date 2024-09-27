Stifel Canada Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ATS Co. (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million.
Shares of ATS stock opened at C$40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.35. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.47 and a 1 year high of C$60.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.56.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
