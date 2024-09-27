StockNews.com Downgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Ennis Trading Down 1.5 %

EBF opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $617.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ennis in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ennis in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ennis during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

