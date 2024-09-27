StockNews.com Downgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Sell

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.