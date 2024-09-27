StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
