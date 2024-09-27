StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Everi stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.15. Everi has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts predict that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 30.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

