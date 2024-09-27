StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.03.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
