StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.11.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
