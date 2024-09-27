Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPCR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of -3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.