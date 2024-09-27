Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.77. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

