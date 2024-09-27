Susquehanna Cuts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $90.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of LNW opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after buying an additional 511,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 388,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

