Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 627.4% from the August 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sysmex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,083. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $718.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

