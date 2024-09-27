TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.80-3.30 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $118.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,455. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

