Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.20.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.