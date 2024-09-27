The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider John E. Dugenske Sells 36,367 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $188.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.