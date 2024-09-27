The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Glimpse Group stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of The Glimpse Group worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The Glimpse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.05.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

