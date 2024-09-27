The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $430.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $363.25.

NYSE:ANET opened at $386.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.91. Arista Networks has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $395.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,361 shares of company stock valued at $29,349,123. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $881,848,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

