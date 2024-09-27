The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 245.3% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.6 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 5.6 %
SWGNF traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $41.42. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.
About The Swatch Group
