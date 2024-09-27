Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in September

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of VSOLF opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.06. Three Sixty Solar has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.28.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

