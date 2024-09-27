TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in September

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $2.75 on Friday. TomTom has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.
TomTom Company Profile
