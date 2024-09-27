TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in September

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $2.75 on Friday. TomTom has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.