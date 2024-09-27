Torex Gold Resources Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.17.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$27.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.63.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

