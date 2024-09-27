Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $151.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037,371 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,196. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

