Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY opened at $13.45 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

