Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.84 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$3.79 and a 1-year high of C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$965.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.6423841 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Insiders acquired 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

