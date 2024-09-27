Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Trigano Stock Performance
TGNOF remained flat at $120.00 during midday trading on Friday. Trigano has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58.
Trigano Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trigano
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What Intuitive Machines’ Big NASA Contract Means for Investors
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- REITs on the Rise After Rate Cuts: Where to Invest Now
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.