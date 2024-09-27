Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.



Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.28.



An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.



