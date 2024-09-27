True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
