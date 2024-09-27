True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

TNT.UN opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$188.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.53. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$14.05.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.