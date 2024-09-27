Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.67.

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.69 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

