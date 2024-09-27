Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in September

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UBSFY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.21 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

