Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $9.50

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.67 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

