Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell Purchases 9,300 Shares

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$46,593.00.
Brendan T.N. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 10,000 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,500.00.
Urbana Stock Up 0.6 %
TSE:URB opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Urbana Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.44 and a 52-week high of C$6.50.
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.