Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell Purchases 9,300 Shares

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$46,593.00.

Brendan T.N. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 10,000 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,500.00.

Urbana Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:URB opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Urbana Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.44 and a 52-week high of C$6.50.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

