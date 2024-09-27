US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $66.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,316,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in US Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in US Foods by 371.2% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in US Foods by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 694,999 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

